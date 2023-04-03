Sparrow Group offshore workers to strike from April 5 over pay -Unite















April 3 (Reuters) - British union Unite on Monday said 150 Sparrows Group offshore services workers would strike, potentially shutting down more than 20 oil and gas platforms operated by firms including Apache, Shell and Harbour Energy.

Strikes are due to begin from April 5 in a series of stoppages up to June 9 in a dispute over pay.

Sparrows contractors recently called off a strike after reaching a deal with BP.

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.