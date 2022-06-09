Spending on essentials drives rebound in UK card spending: ONS

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - A sharp increase in spending on essential goods helped to drive a rebound in consumer spending on credit and debit cards last week, official data showed on Thursday.

Card spending rose to 108% of its pre-pandemic February 2020 average in the week to June 1, up from 102% in the week to May 25. The "staples" category showed the biggest increase in spending, the Office for National Statistics said.

The figures are adjusted for neither inflation nor seasonally adjusted.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.