Spending on UK cards dips to 94% of pre-pandemic level

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Spending on credit and debit cards in Britain fell in the week to Aug. 12 to 94% of its level just before the pandemic, down by 5 percentage points from the previous week, according to payment data provided by the Bank of England.

Separate figures published by Britain's statistics office showed online job adverts on the Adzuna website decreased marginally to 128% of their February 2020 level.

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg

