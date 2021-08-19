Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Spending on UK cards dips to 94% of pre-pandemic level

1 minute read

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Spending on credit and debit cards in Britain fell in the week to Aug. 12 to 94% of its level just before the pandemic, down by 5 percentage points from the previous week, according to payment data provided by the Bank of England.

Separate figures published by Britain's statistics office showed online job adverts on the Adzuna website decreased marginally to 128% of their February 2020 level.

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:24 AM UTC

Britain says: we cannot evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan

Britain is unable to evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday when asked about footage which showed a young child being handed over a wall to Western soldiers at Kabul airport.

United Kingdom
Afghanistan's fate means West is now perceived as weak, UK minister says
United Kingdom
UK lawmakers condemn PM Johnson and U.S. President Biden over Afghanistan
United Kingdom
Spending on UK cards dips to 94% of pre-pandemic level

Spending on credit and debit cards in Britain fell in the week to Aug. 12 to 94% of its level just before the pandemic, down by 5 percentage points from the previous week, according to payment data provided by the Bank of England.

United Kingdom
UK court sets scene for $14 bln-plus class action against Mastercard