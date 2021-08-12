Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Spending on UK cards rises to 99% of pre-pandemic level

1 minute read

A woman walks past a sale sign in a shop window following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manchester, Britain, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Spending on credit and debit cards in Britain rose in the week to Aug. 5 to 99% of its level just before the pandemic in the week, up by 4 percentage points from the week before, according to payment data provided by the Bank of England.

Separate figures showed online job adverts on the Adzuna website dipped by 5% to 129% of their February 2020 level.

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 9:42 AM UTCDiners and doctors help UK economy to extend recovery

Britain's economy grew by a faster-than-expected 1.0% in June, the first full month of indoor service for many hospitality firms, and also helped by the healthcare sector due to a rise in routine medical checkups after the pandemic.

United KingdomSpending on UK cards rises to 99% of pre-pandemic level
United KingdomAge restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists
United KingdomCineworld eyes U.S. listing to bolster pandemic-strained finances
United KingdomBoohoo's 500 mln stg plan to create 5,000 jobs as demand rises