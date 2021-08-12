United Kingdom
Spending on UK cards rises to 99% of pre-pandemic level
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Spending on credit and debit cards in Britain rose in the week to Aug. 5 to 99% of its level just before the pandemic in the week, up by 4 percentage points from the week before, according to payment data provided by the Bank of England.
Separate figures showed online job adverts on the Adzuna website dipped by 5% to 129% of their February 2020 level.
