Spending on UK cards rises to 99% of pre-pandemic level

A woman walks past a sale sign in a shop window following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manchester, Britain, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Spending on credit and debit cards in Britain rose in the week to Aug. 5 to 99% of its level just before the pandemic in the week, up by 4 percentage points from the week before, according to payment data provided by the Bank of England.

Separate figures showed online job adverts on the Adzuna website dipped by 5% to 129% of their February 2020 level.

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.