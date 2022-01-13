SSE reports fire at Britain's Atwick gas storage site

An SSE vehicle is parked outside the Pitlochry Dam hydro electric power station in Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/

Jan 13 (Reuters) - British power producer SSE (SSE.L) on Thursday reported a fire affecting operations at its Atwick gas storage facility in northeast England, according to the National Grid's GB REMIT website.

SSE reported that 130 gigawatt hours per day (GWh/d) of withdrawal capacity and 30 GWh/d of injection capacity was unavailable between 1420 GMT and 1800 GMT at the facility near Hornsea on the East Yorkshire coast.

SSE was not immediately available for further comment.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter

