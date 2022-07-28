UK's biggest container port Felixstowe faces disruption as staff vote to strike

A view shows stacked shipping containers at the port of Felixstowe, Britain, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Staff at Britain's largest container port, Felixstowe, have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over pay, the Unite union said on Thursday, warning of huge disruption across the supply chain.

The dockworkers join a growing wave of employees, in a range of sectors from rail to telecoms, resorting to industrial action as pay rises fail to keep pace with inflation which is expected to hit double digits in Britain by the end of the year.

Unite said workers at Felixstowe Docks, which is operated by Hutchison Ports, had been offered a pay increase of 5%. Hutchison did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Strike action would bring Felixstowe to a standstill and would cause major logistical problems for maritime and road haulage transport entering the port," Unite said in a statement.

Unite's regional officer Miles Hubbard said the industrial action would "inevitably create huge disruption across the UK’s supply chain".

The union did not give specific dates for the strike action, which will take place next monthand was supported by 92% of workers who voted.

Earlier this month Unite said it was also balloting hundreds of dockworkers in Liverpool for possible strike action.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Michael Holden

