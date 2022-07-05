Staff at Britain's CrossCountry railway vote to strike over pay

People disembark a train at Liverpool Street station, during heavily reduced rail services on the third day of national rail strikes, in London, Britain, June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Staff at a British railway operator have voted to strike over pay, a transport union said on Tuesday, in the nation's latest labour dispute that could spell more disruption for transport services.

Union members at CrossCountry voted for strike action while those at East Midlands Railway voted for industrial action short of a strike, the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) said.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James

