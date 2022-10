LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Staff at Britain's Atomic Weapons Establishment which develops and maintains the nation's nuclear warheads will vote whether to carry out industrial action over pay, a trade union said on Wednesday.

A ballot will open on Oct. 24 and run for two weeks, the Prospect union said.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, editing by William James











