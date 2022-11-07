Staff at British packaging group DS Smith to strike over pay - union















LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A British trade union representing workers at packaging group DS Smith (SMDS.L), whose customers include Amazon, said on Monday a majority of its members had voted in favour of taking strike action in a dispute over pay.

GMB, which represents 1,000 workers at the London-listed company, said 93% of the workers had voted for strikes. The industrial action could take place as soon as the end of this month, it said.

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











