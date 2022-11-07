Staff at British packaging group DS Smith to strike over pay - union

The logo DS Smith is pictured inside the carboard box manufacturing company DS Smith Packaging Atlantique in La Chevroliere, near Nantes, France, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A British trade union representing workers at packaging group DS Smith (SMDS.L), whose customers include Amazon, said on Monday a majority of its members had voted in favour of taking strike action in a dispute over pay.

GMB, which represents 1,000 workers at the London-listed company, said 93% of the workers had voted for strikes. The industrial action could take place as soon as the end of this month, it said.

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks