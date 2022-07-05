Staff at Heathrow refuelling firm AFS to strike, says union

An aircraft takes off at Heathrow Airport amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Staff at an aviation fuel services firm at London's Heathrow airport have voted to carry out a strike over pay, the Unite union said on Tuesday, in Britain's latest industrial action that threatens more disruption to transport services.

About 93% of union members at Aviation Fuel Services who voted were in favour of a strike after having gone without a pay hike for three years, Unite said, adding that an initial 72-hour strike would begin July 21.

The union said a strike is likely to cause "considerable disruption and delays" throughout Heathrow where AFS provides fuelling services to more than 70 airlines including Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines (AAL.O), United (UAL.O), Delta (DAL.N) and Air France (AIRF.PA)and KLM.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.