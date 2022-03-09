StageCoach agrees to Inframobility's $780 mln takeover bid

Parked busses are seen at a Stagecoach depot in South Shields as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, South Shields, Britain, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

March 9 (Reuters) - UK's StageCoach (SGC.L) said on Wednesday it has agreed to be bought by a European infrastructure fund, valuing the bus and rail operator at about 594.9 million pounds ($780 million).

StageCoach said it would no longer recommend rival National Express' (NEX.L) 445 million pound offer agreed in December as it agreed to an offer from Inframobility UK Bidco Ltd, a company indirectly owned by a fund managed and advised by asset manager DWS Infrastructure.

($1 = 0.7623 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.