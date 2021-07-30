Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Sterling headed for best week in 2021

2 minute read

British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen in a box at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File photo

  • Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
  • Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Sterling hovered close to a one-month high versus the dollar on Friday and was on course for its strongest week since December ahead of a Bank of England meeting next week.

A drop in COVID-19 cases, although they are still high, and the reopening of the British economy have fuelled a rebound in the pound - it has added around 3% in less than a fortnight to hit close to $1.40.

Broad dollar weakness, which was exacerbated by a dovish Federal Reserve meeting this week, has also helped sterling.

By 0745 GMT on Friday, the pound was marginally higher at $1.3965 , slightly below the one-month high of $1.3982 reached on Thursday.

The pound has gained 1.6% against the dollar this week - making it one of the top performing major currencies.

Against the euro, sterling was a little weaker at 85.18 pence , although it remains close to its strongest level versus the single currency since early April.

The BoE, which meets on Thursday, is expected to keep its foot firmly pressed on the stimulus pedal. But there is growing discussion about the need to begin tapering its bond-buying programme as the economy recovers. Two BoE policymakers have expressed such a view recently.

"Markets appear to be rebuilding some GBP long positions ahead of next week’s Bank of England meeting, with sentiment on the currency that has recently been buoyed by a contraction in COVID-19 cases in the UK despite most restrictions having now been lifted," ING analysts said in a research note.

Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:55 AM UTCBritain's transport minister says: I know the travel rules are painful

Britain's transport minister said on Friday it was essential to have painful travel restrictions and a cautious approach to countries such as France to avoid the spread of a coronavirus variant that vaccinations might be less effective against.

United KingdomFTSE 100 drops as miners drag; British Airways owner slides
United KingdomBA-owner IAG more cautious on recovery than competitors
United KingdomSwimming-Scott on for record haul as Team GB pile on the medals
United KingdomCycling-Britain's Shriever wins gold in women's BMX