Sterling holds near day's high after Johnson quits as PM

Pound and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - The British pound was unmoved and held near the day's highs versus the dollar on Thursday while UK stocks added to gains after Boris Johnson announced he would resign as prime minister. read more

Sterling was last up 0.5% on the day at $1.1979 , roughly where it was trading before Johnson resigned, while against the euro it was last at 85.1 pence , up 0.4% on session.

The FTSE 250 index of domestically focused UK stocks (.FTMC) rose to fresh one-week high after Johnson's statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Lucy Raitano; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.