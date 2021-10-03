Still a problem with fuel supplies in London and South East - UK Conservative chair

Britain's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden gets into a car outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The availability of fuel at petrol stations across most of Britain has improved but there is still a problem in London and the South East, the chairman of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's governing Conservative Party said on Sunday.

"There is clearly a problem still in London and the South East and people feel deeply frustrated, and I share their anger and frustration at not being able to get access to petrol. That's why the government is working tirelessly to resolve that situation," Oliver Dowden told Sky News.

