Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Stokes added to England's Ashes squad

1 minute read

Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Pakistan - Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - July 13, 2021 England's Ben Stokes Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Oct 25 (Reuters) - All-rounder Ben Stokes has been added to England's squad for the Ashes tour of Australia, England's cricket board said on Monday.

Stokes had taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health, while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger, and was not included in coach Chris Silverwood's initial squad for the series.

However, the ECB said in a statement he had received the green light to resume training and would leave for Australia on Nov. 4.

"I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted," said Stokes. "I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I’m ready for Australia."

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:38 AM UTC

Climate change protesters restart campaign with City of London blockades

Climate change activists restarted their campaign of blockading major roads in and around London after a 10-day hiatus on Monday by causing disruption to traffic in the city's financial district.

United Kingdom
UK plans 6 billion pound package to boost health service capacity
United Kingdom
Miners, oil stocks boost UK's FTSE 100; HSBC rises after results
United Kingdom
UK likely to force NHS staff to have COVID shots, Javid says
United Kingdom
HSBC bucks China property worries with 74% profit jump, $2 bln buyback