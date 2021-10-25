Stokes added to England's Ashes squad

Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Pakistan - Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - July 13, 2021 England's Ben Stokes Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Oct 25 (Reuters) - All-rounder Ben Stokes has been added to England's squad for the Ashes tour of Australia, England's cricket board said on Monday.

Stokes had taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health, while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger, and was not included in coach Chris Silverwood's initial squad for the series.

However, the ECB said in a statement he had received the green light to resume training and would leave for Australia on Nov. 4.

"I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted," said Stokes. "I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I’m ready for Australia."

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford

