Strike at UK's Heathrow airport suspended after fresh offer - Unite
July 20 (Reuters) - A strike by refuellers at Britain's busiest airport Heathrow, which was set to begin on Thursday, has been suspended after the employees received a revised offer, labour union Unite said.
Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
