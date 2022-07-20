Strike at UK's Heathrow airport suspended after fresh offer - Unite

A passenger aircraft descends to land at Heathrow Airport, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a relaxing of COVID-19 travel testing rules for entering and leaving England amidst the continuation of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

July 20 (Reuters) - A strike by refuellers at Britain's busiest airport Heathrow, which was set to begin on Thursday, has been suspended after the employees received a revised offer, labour union Unite said.

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

