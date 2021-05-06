A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, boosted by heavyweight consumer staple stocks and positive earnings updates from Next and Melrose Industries, while investors eyed Bank of England's policy decision and local and regional elections.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.3%, with fashion retailer Next (NXT.L) gaining 2.1% after it raised its profit outlook for the 2021-22 year for the second time in two months. read more

Engineer Melrose (MRON.L) gained 1.2% after it said it was performing "modestly" ahead of expectations, with operating margins in the first quarter improving faster than expected. read more

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.2%.

The BoE is expected to raise 2021 GDP forecast sharply from its previous estimate of 5% growth at 1100 GMT, and it might start to slow its pandemic emergency support. read more

Voters in England, Scotland and Wales head to the polls on Thursday in a series of different elections, with a vote for the Scottish parliament and one for a seat in Westminster in focus for clues to Britain's future political landscape. read more

