London's FTSE 100 slipped on Friday as industrial stocks fell and a stronger pound weighed on export-oriented companies, while investors awaited a flash reading on business survey data for April later in the day.

The exporter-heavy index (.FTSE) declined 0.4%, with large dollar-earning consumer staples companies Unilever (ULVR.L), Diageo (DGE.L), and British American Tobacco (BATS.L) slipping between 0.3% and 0.9% as the pound strengthened. GBP=

Heavyweight oil majors BP Plc (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) also fell and were among the biggest drags to the index.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) slipped 0.3% even as official data showed British retail sales soared past expectations to jump by 5.4% in March from February before the lockdown eased. read more

A survey showed that consumer sentiment touched a 13-month high this month as the economy reopened partially. read more

Transport operator FirstGroup's shares (FGP.L) gained 13.1% after the company agreed to sell two North American bus businesses to EQT Infrastructure for $4.6 billion, including debt. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.