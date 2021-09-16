Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Submarine pact does not herald new Cold War with China, Britain says

1 minute read

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arrives in Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain's defence minister said on Thursday that a new nuclear submarine pact between the United States, Britain and Australia did not herald a new Cold War between the West and China.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the pact did not involve nuclear weapons and was not about China.

Asked by Times Radio if he thought the pact was part of a new Cold War with China, Wallace said: "No I don't, and I think to call it a Cold War is out of date."

"This is not about sending a message to China."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Sarah Young

