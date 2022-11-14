Sunak to raise Britain's minimum wage -The Times















Nov 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will increase the national living wage and give 8 million households cost-of-living payments worth up to 1,100 pounds($1,292.61), The Times reported on Monday.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt and Sunak will accept an official recommendation to increase the living wage from 9.50 pounds an hour to about 10.40 pounds an hour, nearly a 10% rise, the newspaper reported.

($1 = 0.8510 pounds)

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru











