Sunak says Britain faces 'profound economic challenge'















LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain faces serious economic challenges and needs stability and unity, Rishi Sunak said on Monday, in his first public speech after being declared leader of the governing Conservative Party and soon-to-be prime minister.

"There is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge," Sunak said. "We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together."

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; writing by Muvija M











