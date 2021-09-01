Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Supply chain woes stunt UK manufacturing growth in August -PMI

2 minute read

Technicians work on a Rolls-Royce engine prior to it being installed in a car on the production line of the Rolls-Royce Goodwood factory, near Chichester, Britain, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British factory output grew in August at the weakest rate for six months as supply chain problems weighed on manufacturers' recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 60.3 last month from July's 60.4, slightly higher than a preliminary reading of 60.1.

While still far above the 50 mark that denotes growth, the reading was again flattered by supply chain delays which in normal times reflect strong demand.

Global shipping problems, tight supplies of semiconductors and shortages of some goods such as motor vehicles have contributed to rising inflation in many countries - including in Britain.

Despite a healthy influx of new orders, IHS Markit's gauge of British factory output slid to its lowest level since February. The slowdown was evident especially in producers of intermediate goods, who often sit in the middle of supply chains.

Survey respondents said supplier delays had been caused by a shortage of materials, shipping delays, port bottlenecks, Brexit and a shortage of logistics industry staff - all contributing to rising costs.

Last month a separate survey of small- and medium-sized manufacturers showed nearly all are struggling with cost pressures. read more

Wednesday's survey showed manufacturers remained upbeat nevertheless, as the survey's gauge of future output rose to a three-month high.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:49 AM UTC

CBI says UK firms growing at fastest rate since 2014

British businesses grew at the fastest rate since May 2014 during the three months to August as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, the Confederation of British Industry said on Wednesday.

United Kingdom
UK in talks with Taliban to allow safe passage out of Afghanistan
United Kingdom
Supply chain woes stunt UK manufacturing growth in August -PMI
United Kingdom
UK house prices bounce back unexpectedly in August
United Kingdom
Rising costs feed through to British retailers - BRC