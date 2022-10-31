Suspect in UK immigration centre attack was 66 year-old male, now deceased - police

[1/2] Immigration and police officers stand next to a car believed to have been used in a petrol bomb attack on the Border Force processing centre in Dover, Britain, October 30, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls















LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - British police said the suspect who threw petrol bombs at an immigration centre in Dover on Sunday was a 66 year-old man from High Wycombe, southern England, who was later found dead at a nearby service station.

On Sunday, a man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.

Police were working to search the suspect's property on Monday, they said in a statement.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by William James











