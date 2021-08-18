Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Taliban will be judged on actions, not words, says UK's Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the Taliban, which seized the Afghan capital on Sunday after a lightning offensive, would be judged on their actions, not their words.

The Taliban have said they want peace, will not take revenge against old enemies and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law. But thousands of Afghans, many of whom helped foreign forces, are desperate to leave. read more

"We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes, and by its actions rather than by its words, on its attitude to terrorism, to crime and narcotics, as well as humanitarian access, and the rights of girls to receive an education," Johnson told parliament, which was recalled from its summer break to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden

