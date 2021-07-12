United Kingdom
Tate & Lyle to sell stake in commercial sweetener unit in $1.7 bln deal
July 12 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle Plc (TATE.L) said on Monday it had agreed to sell a controlling stake in its commercial sweeteners business in a deal that values the new standalone unit at $1.7 billion, including debt.
The London-listed firm, one of the world's biggest producers of sweeteners, said Tate & Lyle and KPS Capital Partners would each own 50% of the new company, while the private equity firm will have operational and board control.
