Taylor Wimpey cuts volume outlook as sales rate drops















Nov 9 (Reuters) - UK housebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc (TW.L) on Wednesday flagged a drop in its sales rate and cut its volume outlook, as a sharp rise in mortgage rates and a deepening cost-of-living crisis in the country dent homebuyers' purchasing power.

The company said it expected 2022 group volumes to be broadly similar to the previous year, given the uncertainty in the market. It had earlier guided low single-digit year-on-year volume growth on 14,087 homes it built in 2021 financial year.

British house prices recorded their first monthly fall since July 2021 last month after the government's 45 billion pound ($51.95 billion) unfunded package of tax cuts created a turmoil in the market, while analysts at HSBC have warned that the UK is on the cusp of a housing downturn.

The UK housing market has been showing signs of a slowdown in recent months before a government mini-budget in September led to a surge in mortgage rates at a time when soaring energy and food bills are forcing Brits to cut back on expenses.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) company said year-to-date net private sales rate stood at 0.74 homes per outlet, per week for the

year to date, compared with 0.95 in the year-ago period.

The sales rate fell further to 0.51 homes per outlet, per week in the second half of the year to date, Taylor Wimpey said.

The company, however, said it was on track to deliver operating profit in line with the company-compiled market expectations of about 922 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8662 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi Aich











