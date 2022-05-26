Ted Baker expects annual results to match estimates, delays publication

People walk past a Ted Baker store on Floral Street, in London, Britain, April 3, 2022. Picture taken April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

May 26 (Reuters) - British fashion chain Ted Baker (TED.L) said on Thursday annual results will be in line with market expectations after the company postponed the publication of its financials to later in the day following a delay in completion of the audit.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

