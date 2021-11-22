Telecoms, BHP Group lift UK's FTSE 100 on M&A optimism

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 rises 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

Nov 22 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, as dealmaking activity in the European telecoms sector boosted shares in Vodafone and BT Group, while miner BHP gained after the merger of its petroleum arm with Woodside.

BT Group (BT.L) rose 2.8% and Vodafone (VOD.L) was up 2.1%, benefiting from a broad rally in the sector after U.S. fund KKR (KKR.N) presented a non-binding proposal to buy Italy's Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI). read more

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was up 0.5%, with miner BHP Group (BHPB.L) inching up on its merger with Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL.AX) to create a global energy company.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.3%, with shares of Diploma Plc (DPLM.L) jumping 5.6% on reporting a surge in full-year adjusted operating profit.

Marks and Spencer (MKS.L) gained 3.1% after a media report that New York-based private equity giant Apollo Global Management is mulling a buyout of the company.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

