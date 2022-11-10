Tens of thousands of UK government workers vote to strike - union

Mark Serwotka, General Secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters at Britain's Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of British government workers have voted in favour of taking strike action over pay, pensions and redundancy terms, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said on Thursday.

The union, which represents workers employed by several British government departments, said an average of 86.2% of its balloted members voted for industrial action, the highest percentage vote in the union’s history.

“Our members have spoken and if the government fails to listen to them, we’ll have no option than to launch a prolonged programme of industrial action reaching into every corner of public life," the PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said in a statement.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

