Skip to main content

United Kingdom

A tenth of gas stations still dry in London and southeast England

1 minute read

A closed Esso gas station is pictured in south London, Britain, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A tenth of fuel stations in London and southeast England are still dry after an acute truck driver shortage triggered panic fuel buying, the Petrol Retailers Association said on Tuesday.

"A large majority of retailers continue to express concerns that they have no forward visibility of their next deliveries," Chairman Brian Madderson said. "The situation in London and the South East remains serious."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:58 AM UTC

UK jobs hit record high as Bank of England weighs up rate hike

British employers increased their payrolls to a record high in September, shortly before the end of the government's wage subsidies scheme, potentially encouraging the Bank of England's progress towards a first post-pandemic interest rate hike.

United Kingdom
A tenth of gas stations still dry in London and southeast England
United Kingdom
More pain for British consumers as grocery prices rise
United Kingdom
Britain to be among first to apply new climate disclosure rules
United Kingdom
Travel is recovering, UK's easyJet says after $1.5 billion loss