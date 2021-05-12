Skip to main content

United KingdomTerms, chair of COVID inquiry will be set out before spring 2022, says UK PM

Reuters
1 minute read

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the terms of reference for a COVID-19 inquiry and its chair would be set out before spring next year, adding he believed Britain needed to have answers in a "reasonable timescale".

"Just to clarify ... the steps taken to set out the terms of reference, to establish the chair of the inquiry, all that will happen before the spring of next year, so we'll be getting it under way, we'll be taking some key decisions," he told parliament.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 1:45 PM UTCUK's Johnson announces COVID-19 inquiry next year

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an inquiry next year into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that is likely to focus on why the United Kingdom suffered Europe's worst death toll and one of the world's deepest economic slumps.

United KingdomUK economy, gearing up for recovery, grows more than expected in March
United KingdomBankers quit London as Brexit relocations to EU step up
United KingdomFTSE 100 outperforms global peers on strong earnings, upbeat GDP data
United KingdomUK finance minister Sunak hopes household spending will bounce back