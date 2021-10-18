Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Tesco starts $686 mln share buyback

1 minute read

A logo of Tesco is pictured outside a Tesco supermarket in Hatfield, Britain October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest retailer, has started a programme to buy back shares with a value of up to 500 million pounds ($686 million), it said on Monday.

The group had said when it published half year results on Oct. 6 that it could afford to start a multi-year share buyback.

read more

At the time Tesco CEO Ken Murphy denied the buyback was a tactic to ward off private equity bidders.

Rivals Asda and Morrisons (MRW.L) have both succumbed to private equity bids this year.

Tesco said Citigroup will repurchase shares on its behalf.

($1 = 0.7289 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · October 17, 2021 · 11:15 PM UTC

Asking prices for UK homes rise in unison for 1st time in 14 years

Asking prices across all regions and segments of Britain's housing market rose in unison for the first time since 2007 as buyer demand once again outstripped homes coming onto the market, a survey showed on Monday.

United Kingdom
UK finance chiefs fear supply chain drag for at least another year
United Kingdom
Potential militants spent more time online during COVID lockdowns, UK deputy PM says
United Kingdom
Ford to invest around $300 million to build electric car parts at UK plant
United Kingdom
For Britain's chicken farmers, Brexit and COVID brew a perfect storm