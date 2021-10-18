United Kingdom
Tesco starts $686 mln share buyback
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest retailer, has started a programme to buy back shares with a value of up to 500 million pounds ($686 million), it said on Monday.
The group had said when it published half year results on Oct. 6 that it could afford to start a multi-year share buyback.
At the time Tesco CEO Ken Murphy denied the buyback was a tactic to ward off private equity bidders.
Rivals Asda and Morrisons (MRW.L) have both succumbed to private equity bids this year.
Tesco said Citigroup will repurchase shares on its behalf.
($1 = 0.7289 pounds)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.