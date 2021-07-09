Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Tesco veteran Tony Hoggett quits group

1 minute read

A shopper wearing a protective face-mask passes christmas trees for sale and a sign indicating 24 hour opening times at a Tesco supermarket amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Tesco's (TSCO.L) chief strategy and innovation director Tony Hoggett is to leave Britain's biggest retailer after an over 31-year career with the group.

An internal note from Tesco CEO Ken Murphy to colleagues, seen by Reuters, confirmed Hoggett's departure.

His exit was first reported by industry publication Retail Week, which said he was taking a new role in the sector.

Hoggett was group chief operating officer from late 2018 to April this year when he took up the strategy role.

He is the first high profile departure since Murphy became CEO in October last year.

Alan Stewart retired as finance chief in April this year but his exit was announced in June 2020.

Similarly Charles Wilson stepped down as boss of Tesco's Booker business in February, having announced his departure in September.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:56 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE Dover warns of Brexit trade disruption as tourists hit Europe

Trade disruption could return if British holidaymakers head for European summer breaks, the head of the country's biggest port said, calling on the government to urgently reconsider funding to redevelop Dover to prevent long-term damage.

United KingdomUK police officer pleads guilty to Sarah Everard's murder
United KingdomAirport, airlines start legal action against Britain over travel rules
United KingdomEnglish COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 160, ONS says
United KingdomAon wins EU nod for $30 bln Willis deal, with conditions