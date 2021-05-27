Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Testing facilities had to be built for care home protection-Hancock

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's health minister said that testing facilities had to be built during the pandemic last Spring before people could be routinely tested for COVID-19 before being moved from hospital into care homes.

"My recollection of events is that I committed to delivering that testing for people going from hospital into care homes when we could do it. I then went away and built the testing capacity," Matt Hancock told a briefing on Thursday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 4:48 PM UTCNo relation to reality: UK PM Johnson brushes off ex-aide’s claims

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday brushed aside allegations from his former chief aide that his failings had caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths from COVID-19, saying "some of the commentary" bore no relation to reality.

United KingdomCoronavirus variant could push back England's reopening, PM Johnson warns
United KingdomUK cases of Indian variant double to nearly 7,000 in a week
United KingdomDutch court ruling to lead to Shell’s shrinking -analysts
United KingdomMeggitt, real estate stocks lead FTSE 250 higher; Equiniti shines