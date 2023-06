June 29 (Reuters) - Britain's largest water supplier Thames Water on Thursday named Adrian Montague as its new chairman, succeeding Ian Marchant.

Adrian, who is currently chairman of Cadent Gas Limited and Porterbrook Holdings Limited, will join the board of Thames Water on July 10.

Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber















