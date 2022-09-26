Thousands of London bus drivers suspend strike following new pay offer - union
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thousands of bus drivers in London who were due to walk out on Oct. 4 have suspended plans to strike after workers received a new pay offer, Unite union said on Monday.
"Following intensive negotiations a new offer has been tabled and as an act of goodwill the planned strike action has been suspended," Unite's regional officer Steve Stockwell said in a statement.
More than 2,000 drivers at bus operator Arriva had planned to strike on Oct. 4 in London, but following fresh negotiations the union said members will now be balloted on the new offer. read more
