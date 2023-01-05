Thousands of staff at Britain's Environment Agency to strike over pay















LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thousands of workers at the British government's Environment Agency will strike for the first time later this month in a dispute over pay, the Unison trade union said on Thursday.

Staff including those who maintain safety structures such as the Thames Barrier and coastal sea defences will walk out on Jan. 18 from 0800-1700 GMT, it added.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James











