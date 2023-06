LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Britain's RMT trade union said 20,000 railway workers nationwide would take three days of strike action next month in a long-running dispute over pay.

Members of the union working across 14 train operating companies will walk out on July 20, 22 and 29, the RMT said in a statement on Thursday.

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan















