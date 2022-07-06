1 minute read
Three more British lawmakers resign from PM Johnson's government
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Three more British lawmakers on Wednesday joined a growing tally of resignations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government in protest at his leadership.
Selaine Saxby, Claire Coutinho and David Johnston each said they were quitting their posts as parliamentary private secretaries, officials who assist ministers in their role.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.