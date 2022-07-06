Three more British lawmakers resign from PM Johnson's government

British Member of Parliament (MP) Selaine Saxby speaks during the International Women's Day Debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, March 10, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Three more British lawmakers on Wednesday joined a growing tally of resignations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government in protest at his leadership.

Selaine Saxby, Claire Coutinho and David Johnston each said they were quitting their posts as parliamentary private secretaries, officials who assist ministers in their role.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

