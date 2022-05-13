Tighter monetary policy right response to inflation - UK minister

Britain's leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Britain's minister for Brexit opportunities, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said on Friday that a tighter monetary policy and constrained fiscal policy would be the right response to control inflation and help ease a cost-of-living crisis.

"The right responses are tighter monetary policy, which is the responsibility of the Bank of England, and constrained fiscal policy," the pro-Brexit lawmaker told Times Radio.

"An emergency budget is not likely to be an answer to this. What is going to be an answer are essentially long-term measures combined with the immediate help that's been given to people who are particularly affected."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.