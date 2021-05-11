Skip to main content

United KingdomTime for change, says PM Johnson setting out his agenda for Britain

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his government had an "historic opportunity" to change Britain in a written introduction to the Queen's Speech which sets out his agenda to tackle inequality and "level up" the country.

"The crisis has in no way diminished the government's ambition or appetite for change," he said in the written introduction to his legislative agenda for the next year.

"We have been given an historic opportunity to change things for the better, level up opportunities across the whole of the United Kingdom and address the problems that have constrained us far too often before."

Time for change: Queen sets out UK Johnson's post-pandemic agenda

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to tackle inequality and "level up" the country on Tuesday with a post-pandemic raft of laws presented by Queen Elizabeth to parliament.

