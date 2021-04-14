Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom: Too early to say which countries open for British travellers -minister

A traveller arrives at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries, in London, Britain, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

It is too early to say which countries will be on Britain's green list for travel, UK aviation minister Robert Courts said on Wednesday, after easyJet's chief executive forecast that most European countries would be on the list.

"It wouldn't be right for me to speculate as to which countries in which areas of the world are likely to be on which list. We will have to look at the right time, it's too early to say at the moment," Courts told a parliamentary committee.

He said the government would say which country would fall into which category in "the early part of May", repeating guidance given last week.

