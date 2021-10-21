Tougher UK COVID measures in peak season make Getlink's Q3 revenue drop

Getlink CEO, Yann Leriche poses at Eurotunnel terminal in Coquelles near Calais, France, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The operator of the Channel Tunnel Getlink (GETP.PA) posted a 13% drop in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, hurt by tougher COVID-19 travel restrictions and Brexit border controls.

Getlink, which reported revenue at 223.1 million euros ($260.02 million) for the three months to September, said in July it could not give financial guidance while governments did not give a stable timeframe on a return to cross-border travel.

"In the third quarter, the Group faced tightened health restrictions unlike last year," said Chief Executive Yann Leriche in a statement. read more

With Britain's hospitals being on edge at present, the UK said it would rely on vaccines and drugs to avoid yet another lockdown, having already shut the economy three times. read more

Whilst in France, the number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 went up for the third day in a row on Oct. 19, a trend not seen for almost two months, according to French health authorities. read more

($1 = 0.8580 euros)

Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos and Lucinda Langlands-Perry

