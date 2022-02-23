Transport for London drops mask requirement for passengers

Passengers wearing protective face masks ride on a London bus, as rules on wearing face coverings in some settings in England are relaxed, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Passengers using London's transport network will no longer be required to wear face coverings from Feb. 24, but they will be strongly encouraged to do so, Transport for London said on Wednesday.

"Wearing face coverings will no longer be a condition of carriage from 24 February but customers and staff will be strongly recommended to wear them if they are able to," TFL said in a statement.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

