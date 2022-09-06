Transport operator Go-Ahead flags cyber security breach

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - British transport operator Go-Ahead (GOG.L) said that it had detected "unauthorised activity" on its network earlier in the week, adding that the cyber security incident had no impact on its UK or international rail services.

The incident has been notified to relevant regulators, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Paul Sandle

