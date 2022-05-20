Truss says UK plans to give Moldova weapons to stop threat of invasion by Russia -The Telegraph

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gives a statement to the House of Commons on the situation in Northern Ireland, in London, Britain May 17, 2022. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

May 20 (Reuters) - The UK plans to send modern weaponry to Moldova to prevent the threat of an invasion by Russia, The Telegraph reported on Friday citing British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Talks were taking place about making sure that not only Ukraine but also Moldova’s defences were “NATO standard” to deter any future attack, the newspaper quoted Truss as saying.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.