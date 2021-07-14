Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

TUI says UK staff need to work from office just once a month

A woman walks past the TUI travel centre, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Harpenden, Britain, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

July 14 (Reuters) - TUI (TUIGn.DE) has told its UK staff they need to work from the office just one day a month, as the world's biggest holiday company embraces flexible working and looks to woo talent.

The move by TUI - which has more than 10,000 employees across the UK and Ireland - is the latest example of workplace changes caused by the pandemic and comes as England prepares to mostly lift coronavirus curbs from next week.

"TUI believes that this shift to permanent flexible working will not only offer greater flexibility and choice but also hopes that the proposition will attract future employees," TUI UK said it a statement.

TUI said its offices would stay open and employees can decide what working environment suits them best. The company has also created a role called Workspace Director to help implement the new policy.

A number of firms are adjusting their working practices as they return to the office, including accounting firm KPMG which has told its 16,000 UK staff that they will work in the office for up to four days in a fortnight. read more

