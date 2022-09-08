1 minute read
Turkey's Erdogan says he is saddened to learn of Queen Elizabeth's death
ISTANBUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he was saddened to learn of Queen Elizabeth's death and sent his deepest condolences to the royal family and the people and government of the United Kingdom.
Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Chris Reese
