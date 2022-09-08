Turkey's Erdogan says he is saddened to learn of Queen Elizabeth's death

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan is greeted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth during a private audience at Buckingham Palace, LondonÊMay 15, 2018. John Stillwell/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

ISTANBUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he was saddened to learn of Queen Elizabeth's death and sent his deepest condolences to the royal family and the people and government of the United Kingdom.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.