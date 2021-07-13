Twitter, UK PM Boris Johnson discussed approach to online abuse

July 13 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday where they discussed the social media platform's approach to online abuse, a company spokesperson said.

"There is always more to do and we are committed to working together with the government, industry partners and civil society in building a safer Internet for all", the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

After England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, some English players were the targets of online racial abuse after they missed spot-kicks in a penalty shootout. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

