Two UK junior-ranking government lawmakers quit in protest at Johnson

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Two lawmakers from Britain's Conservative Party quit their junior-ranking government posts on Tuesday in protest at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.

Parliamentary private secretaries Jonathan Gullis and Saqib Bhatti posted resignation letters on social media. Parliamentary private secretaries assist ministers in their role.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by William James

